Kylie Jenner ‘Thankful’ in Family Portrait With Travis Scott and Stormi

Kylie Jenner is “thankful” for her little family.

The 21-year-old reality star and lip kit maven took to Instagram on Thursday to share a sweet family portrait of her, daughter Stormi Webster and Jenner’s boyfriend, Stormi’s father, Travis Scott.

The sweet black-and-white shot features Scott and Jenner clutching Stormi between them as Scott looks down and Jenner kisses Stormi’s cheek. The threesome keep it classic in matching black looks while Jenner seemingly dons one of her signature blond wigs.

Jenner and Scott are celebrating Stormi’s first Thanksgiving, a milestone in her young life. Jenner documented another milestone on social media recently, when she shared a video of Stormi talking.

In the video, Jenner tries to encourage her daughter to say the name of her wildly successful company, Kylie Cosmestics, as Stormi sits, clutching an eyeshadow kit. After a few unsuccessful attempts, Stormi ditches her mother’s wish and simply says, “Dada,” in a sweet moment.

Stormi will turn 10 months old in about a week, and will ring in her first birthday on Feb. 1. Jenner and Scott famously kept Jenner’s pregnancy a secret, despite the never-ending news stories that circulated about it.

Jenner finally confirmed the news to fans on Super Bowl Sunday on Feb. 4 in a video that detailed her pregnancy journey.

As for Jenner and Scott, the beauty maven has made no secret that she would like more children, though she’s said that she isn’t ready to add to their blossoming family anytime soon.

Rumors have also swirled about the state of their relationship for the last few months, as the two have both been unafraid to use nicknames for each other that seem to indicate they’ve tied the knot. Jenner has been heard or seen referring to Scott as her “hubby” on more than one occasion, and the same can be said for Scott with “wifey.”

Despite the speculation, sources indicate the two have remained unmarried, for now, and just enjoy using special nicknames for each other.