Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Spotted Cuddled up Together One Month After Stormi’s Birth

While Hollywood’s elite stepped out in Los Angeles for the 90th Academy Awards on Sunday, new parents Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott kept things low-key in Miami.

Jenner and Scott stepped out for a date day on the east coast, making a rare appearance at Seaspice. They were spotted cuddling up together as they arrived at the restaurant on hospitality model David Grumman’s boat, SS Groot.

The new mom tried to appear incognito in shorts and a baggy black hoodie as she and Scott snuck past guests to arrive at their private terrace, AIR. Hand in hand, the couple joined a group of friends as they enjoyed a seafood tower, pizzetas and pasta and washed it down with sparkling water for Jenner and Rosé Piscine and champagne for the rest of the group.

The adults-only outing meant the 20-year-old mom and 25-year-old dad found a sitter (perhaps grandma Kris Jenner or aunt Kim Kardashian) for their one-month old daughter, Stormi Webster, who was born on Feb. 1.

Last month, Jenner and Scott made their first public appearance together since Stormi’s birth, stepping out on a Saturday afternoon for a lunch date with friends and family at Nobu Malibu.

The couple checked into the hot spot after pulling up in Jenner’s lavish push present: a black Ferrari La Ferrari with red interiors and butterfly doors, a gift valued at $1.4 million.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member kept her pregnancy private from fans and the family’s reality show until she shared Stormi’s birth announcement on Feb. 4.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” Jenner wrote on Instagram. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could.”

On Sunday’s season 14 finale episode, Jenner confirmed her pregnancy on camera while sister Khloe Kardashian learned she was also expecting a baby girl. Kardashian is reportedly due in late March or early April, while sister Kim Kardashian also welcomed a daughter, Chicago West, in January.