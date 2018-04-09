Source: Baby Stormi Has ‘Definitely’ Brought Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘Closer’

Parenthood is bringing Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott closer together than ever.

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Stormi, on Feb. 1, and have since been spotted bonding with their baby and each other both at home and out at events such as Kris Jenner’s Easter celebration.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Kylie and Travis are doing great. Stormi has definitely brought them closer,” a family source told PEOPLE two days after Scott, 25, took the 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians personality and his daughter to visit his family in Texas.

“Travis seems very comfortable taking care of Stormi,” the source said, adding that the new dad “wants to spend more time with her now that she is a bit bigger” because the 9-week-old little girl “is awake more and therefore more fun.”

The source added that there hasn’t “been any more talk about” Jenner and Scott getting engaged, but they added “Kylie seems very happy with Travis.”

“They are a great little family,” the source continued.

Jenner and Scott first started dating in April 2017, soon after Jenner split for good with her ex-boyfriend rapper Tyga.

The couple recently flew to Texas to introduce Stormi to Scott’s extended family.

Although the source adds that the rapper’s “close family have spent a lot of time in L.A. with Stormi since she was born,” Scott “has extended family in Texas that he wanted to celebrate Stormi with.”

“Kylie always seemed to enjoy spending time with Travis’ family in Texas. During their relationship, they have often traveled there together,” the source continues.

Scott went all out for the gathering, even getting two storm cloud flower arrangements — complete with raindrops made of Swarovski crystals — that TMZ reported the rapper bought for $7,145.

Scott’s brother Joshua shared a sweet shot on social media Friday with Stormi cradled in his arms, writing that he was “So happy to finally hold my beautiful Stormi.”

In addition to co-parenting little Stormi Jenner and Scott have also been making sure to spend time together as a couple, a source told PEOPLE.

“Despite being new parents, Kylie and Travis are still in a new relationship, too,” they said.

The source added that the new mom “is happy” with the new parents’ decision to keep separate homes.

“Kylie is happy with their living situation,” the source continued. “Travis is a great dad. When he wants to work, Kylie is supportive.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner