Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott: All the Tell-Tale Signs Pointing to Their Split

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are currently on a break but according to Jenner the two are on “great terms” even though fans are still in the dark as to what exactly happened that led to their split. Jenner was recently seen at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding ceremony in South Carolina flying solo and that raised some eyebrows on why Scott was not by her side.

The young billionaire and rapper have been dating for the last two years but they’ve had quite a few ups and downs that could have potentially predicted their recent break-up, starting with the moment they first sparked dating rumors.

Jenner and Scott Spark Dating Rumors

Rumors swirled after the two were caught locking hands at Coachella in Indio, California April 2017 and just days later, the two were seen at game five of the Western Conference Quarterfinals of the NBA Playoffs.

Jenner and Scott Welcome Their First Baby Together

Just 10 months after they started dating, the pair welcomed their daughter, Stormi, to the world in Feb. 2018. However, while some fans speculated Jenner may have been pregnant, this still came as a shock to onlookers because she kept the news on the down-low throughout her entire pregnancy.

View this post on Instagram stormi webster 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

Rumors That Tyga Is Stormi’s Real Father

Jenner’s ex-boyfriend and rapper Tyga shut down rumors real quick after fans speculated that Stormi may be his child instead of Scott’s, despite saying otherwise on Snapchat when Stormi was just 7 weeks old.

I’ve never said anything about someone else’s child or family insinuating my involvement; and will never do so.



Please, Stop spreading false stories and attacking people’s families.



I have nothing to do with any of that.

People should be able to live in peace. — T-Raww (@Tyga) March 26, 2018

Jenner’s Bodyguard Shoots Down Speculation That He’s The Father

In May of 2018, Tim Chung released a statement denying that he had any involvement with Jenner outside of a professional realm.

“I am a very private person and would normally never answer to gossip and stories that are so ridiculous that they are laughable,” he posted to Instagram. “Out of deep respect for Kylie, Travis, their daughter together and their families, I would like to set the record straight and say that my interactions with Kylie and her family have been limited in strictly a professional capacity only.”

“There is no story here and I ask that the media no longer include me in any narrative that is incredibly disrespectful to their family,” he added.

Scott Cheating Rumors Fly

In December, there was a photo posted online of someone who looked very similar to Scott with his head tilted towards an unrecognizable woman. However, the Astroworld rapper took to Twitter to set the record straight.

“Trolls always wanna create some fake s— to destroy real love. GOING OVER BOARD TO MAKE S— LOOK LIKE IS NOT IS EVIL. I hate acknowledging s—. But quit try to take joy from s— that’s good. I pray god blocks out all evil. BACK TO CELEBRATIING [sic] !!!!” he posted.

Jenner Denies Scott is at Odds With Kanye West

Jenner took to Twitter to defend her man when one fan shared a photo of Scott wearing a Nike sweatshirt — knowing that West works with Adidas — saying, “Travis Scott is my kind of petty.”

he’s not being petty. this is a sweatshirt design (the sock is apart of the design). everyone is good, moved on, living life. for anyone who wasn’t aware – travis has had a deal w Nike and still does. point is.. it’s all been talked out. It’s only positive energy. ♥️ https://t.co/E5eZHXjvvg — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) December 16, 2018

Scott Denies Rumors He Cheated For a second time

Scott canceled his show at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York just hours before he was set to take the stage. He rushed to be by Jenner’s side but fans were under the impression that he did so because she allegedly accused him of cheating. Despite the rumors, Scott’s rep denied that the rapper stepped out on his leading lady.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He cancelled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

Their last photo together

On Sept. 10, Jenner took to Instagram to share a photo of the two who posed for Playboy Magazine — little did fans know at the time this would be their last one together. The photo features Jenner wrapped in Scott’s arm while completely naked wearing a cowboy hat.

View this post on Instagram When Houston meets LA .. 💛 @playboy #ComingSoon A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Sep 10, 2019 at 7:00am PDT

Scott Absent from the Biebers Wedding

Jenner looked stunning while attending Bieber and Baldwin’s wedding but what fans took notice in — aside from her gorgeous dress — was that Scott was nowhere to be found.