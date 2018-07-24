Kylie Jenner Tops Instagram Rich List, Overtaking Kim Kardashian and Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner has topped Hopper IQ’s annual Instagram Rich List, passing stars like Selena Gomez and Jenner’s own sister Kim Kardashian.

The list, created by the Instagram scheduling tool, measures the potential amount certain celebrities can make by posting on social media. It’s long been a given fact that massive stars can earn hundreds of thousands of dollars for a single post, and the list provides the numbers to back up the claim.

This year, Jenner takes the top spot, with the 20-year-old reportedly able to charge up to a whopping $1 million per post. Second is Gomez with $800,000, followed by soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo with $750,000 and Kardashian with $720,000 of charging potential.

Hopper IQ created the list by considering the company’s internal data and public data including how much a brand pays for a post and a post’s value in terms of factors like audience and engagement. Jenner isn’t the most-followed star on Instagram — Gomez still holds that honor with 139 million followers to Jenner’s 111 million — but she does have the highest earning potential, according to the list.

Rounding out the top 10 are Beyoncé, Dwayne Johnson, Justin Bieber, soccer players Neymar da Silva Santos Junior and Lionel Messi and Jenner’s sister Kendall Jenner.

After the next few stars on the list, including Khloé Kardashian, earning potential drops into the hundreds of thousands of dollars, with beauty guru Huda Kattan marking the start of a five-digit payday at No. 20.

Much has been made over Kylie’s fortune as of late, as the makeup mogul was recently reported by Forbes to be worth an estimated $900 million thanks in large part to her company, Kylie Cosmetics.

“Ever since I was in sixth grade, I would wear purple eyeshadow,” Kylie told the publication. “I turned to makeup to help me feel more confident.”

With her sisters starting businesses and earning endorsements for years, the 20-year-old noted that “I struggled for a minute with finding something to do on my own.”

She soon found an ideal venture, trademarking the phrase “Kylie Lip Kits … for the perfect pout” in August 2014 at age 17. The reality star launched her Kylie Lip Kits in 2015 with three combinations of liquid lipstick and liner that sold out in seconds, later relaunching as Kylie Cosmetics and bringing in new products including eyeshadow palettes, blush, highlighters and more. Because of her company’s success, Kylie is on track to become America’s youngest self-made billionaire.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gilbert Carrasquillo