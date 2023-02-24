Kylie Jenner Laughs off Reported Mockery of Selena Gomez

Kylie Jenner is calling out the "silly" theory that she was mocking Selena Gomez with her recent post. The Kylie Cosmetics founder took to TikTok to set the record straight after she and Hailey Bieber were accused of shading the Only Murders in the Building actress over an eyebrow blunder.

It all started when Gomez shared in a Feb. 21 TikTok story that she had "accidentally laminated my brows too much," showing her followers her eyebrows, which were sticking up more than she'd wanted them to. Not long after, Jenner posted a photo of herself with the words "this was an accident???" written right over her own eyebrows. While followers already thought the text placement was suspicious, Jenner started getting called out after the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared a screenshot of her FaceTiming Hailey Bieber as both women held their phones up close to their own eyebrows.

There have long been rumors of tension between Gomez and Hailey, who is married to the Rare Beauty founder's ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber, but both women have denied having a problem with each other. The two even tried to shut down that narrative for good in November, posing for photos together at an event. But Jenner still had to deny the speculation that she and Hailey were bullying Gomez after the eyebrow situation went viral on TikTok.

"This is reaching," Jenner commented on a Feb. 22 TikTok that talked about the drama. "No shade towards selena ever and I didn't see her eyebrow posts! u guys are making something out of nothing. this is silly." Gomez agreed that the whole story was getting blown out of proportion, replying, "Agreed @kyliejenner It's all unnecessary. I'm a fan of Kylie!"

Gomez's TikTok comment came just days after she addressed another social media discourse surrounding her appearance. "I just want people to know that you're beautiful and you're wonderful," Selena said in a Feb. 16 TikTok Live. "And yeah, we have days where maybe we feel like s- but I would much rather be healthy and take care of myself." The actress, who has been open about her health issues throughout the years, added, "My medications are important and I believe they are what helps me. So, yeah, not a model, never will be. And I think they're awesome, mind you, I just, I'm definitely not that."