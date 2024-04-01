Did Hailey Bieber Shade Selena Gomez With Beyonce 'Cowboy Carter' Post?

Fans believe Hailey Bieber is stirring the pot again with the Selena Gomez feud rumors. While celebrating the release of Beyonce's highly anticipated album, Cowboy Carter, Bieber shared an Instagram Story of her listening to Bey's cover of Dolly Parton's hit, "Jolene." Many believe it was a shot at Gomez.

The two have been rumored to be at odds with one another since Hailey's relationship with her now-husband Justin Bieber began. Justin was in an eight-year on-again-off-again relationship with Gomez, and dated Hailey during one of their breaks. Baldwin and Bieber reconciled and wed shortly after his final split from Gomez. Both Gomez and Hailey have shut down the idea of a feud between them, with Hailey revealing in a September 2022 interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast that it was "all love" between her and Gomez. The following month, the two women posed together for photos that caused a stir on social media. Gomez has also stood up for Hailey publicly.

Hailey Bieber shares Beyoncé’s cover of “Jolene”:



“whew 😤” pic.twitter.com/XUx7zbWk8x — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 29, 2024

Last year she took to her Instagram Story, revealing that Hailey reached out to her amid rumors of a feud between the two. "Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negatively," Gomez wrote at the time. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

Gomez called for an end to the drama after a social media war began after Hailey shared a post joking about over-laminating her eyebrows, people on social media thought she and her friend, Kylie Jenner, were mocking Gomez.

On a separate note, there have been mounting rumors about the status of Hailey and Justin's marriage. Many believe the two are on the brink of divorce, and it was intensified after her father, Stephen Baldwin, posted an Instagram post asking for prayers for his daughter's marriage.