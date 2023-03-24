Hailey Bieber Speaks out After Selena Gomez Chides Fans Over Death Threats

Hailey Bieber has spoken out after Selena Gomez chided her fans for sending death threats to the model, amid their alleged feud. Page Six reports that Bieber took to her Instagram Stories to publicly "thank" Gomez for her words, as well as let her followers know what has been going on. "I want to thank Selena for speaking out," Bieber wrote, "as her and I have been discussing the last few weeks how to move past this ongoing narrative between her and I."

She continued, "The last few weeks have been very hard for everyone involved and millions of people are seeing so much hate around this which is extremely harmful. While social media is an incredible way to connect and build community, moments like this only create extreme division instead of bringing people together. Things can always be taken out of context or construed differently than they were intended. We all need to be more thoughtful about what we post and what we say, including myself.

Bieber ended her post by writing, "In the end, I believe love will always be bigger than hate and negativity." She then concluded, "There is always an opportunity to meet each other with more empathy and compassion." The post comes after Gomez took to her Instagram Stories to ask fans to stop "bullying" Bieber, following weeks of rumors about the pair being engaged in a feud.

"Hailey Bieber reached out to me and let me know that she has been receiving death threats and such hateful negativity," Gomez wrote. "This isn't what I stand for. No one should have to experience hate or bullying. I've always advocated for kindness and really want this all to stop."

The origin of perceived feeding between the two comes from the fact that Gomez famously had an on-and-off relationship with singer Justin Bieber for nearly eight years. The pair broke up permanently in 2018. Months later, Justin began dating Hailey (née Baldwin) before marrying her the same year.

More recently, fans believed that Bieber and Kylie Jenner were shading Gomez with an Instagram post. Gomez had shared a selfie after "accidentally" over laminating her eyebrows, which game them an undesirable appearance. Jenner later shared a screenshot of herself and Bieber showing off their eyebrows to one another. This was taken by many as a dig at Gomez, even though they have denied the accusations.