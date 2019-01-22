Kylie Jenner Teases ‘Really Exciting’ News, Denies Being Pregnant

Kylie Jenner has something “really exciting” to tell her fans soon—and no, it’s not that she’s pregnant with baby No. 2.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member, 21, took to Twitter Monday to tease a major announcement coming soon, writing, “I have something really exciting i get to share soon with you guys! I’ve been cooking this up for awhile i can’t wait to share my new project alreadyyy [two smiley face emojis].”

Jenner didn’t spill the details just yet, but answered a few fans’ guesses cryptically, explaining that it wasn’t related to Kylie Cosmetics, she hadn’t partnered with anyone for the project, and it definitely isn’t a song!

The project isn’t a sibling for little Stormi Webster either, she told a fan who asked, “Are you pregnant again,” replying, “Noooo lol.”

Other fans guessed Jenner was preparing to announce a second season of Life of Kylie, a KUTWK spinoff which first aired in 2017, while others assumed “cooking” in the original tweet implied she was getting ready to debut a cookbook.

The makeup mogul has definitely had a lot on her plate over the last year, giving birth to her daughter with Travis Scott in February 2018 and announcing her private pregnancy just a few days later.

Just five months later, Jenner made the cover of Forbes as the youngest “Self-Made Woman” in the magazine’s history, with Kylie Cosmetics reaching $330 million in sales in 2017 and an estimated value of nearly $800 million. The magazine estimated that with growth like the young reality star’s, she is on track to become the youngest-ever self-made billionaire, a title currently held by Mark Zuckerberg, who was given that moniker at 23 years old.

Jenner and her rapper beau are reportedly considering a second child in the near future, even if she isn’t pregnant now.

“Kylie and Travis are going to wait until he’s finished his [Astroworld] tour before trying for another baby,” a source told Entertainment Tonight in December. “They want to have another child soon so it’s close in age to Stormi, but they do not want to do this while he’s busy on the road.”

We’ll just have to keep an eye on Jenner’s Twitter!

