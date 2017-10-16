Kylie Jenner Continues to Tease Pregnancy With Yummy Food Snapshots

Kylie Jenner still hasn’t confirmed her pregnancy, leaving her millions of social media followers to read into everything she posts. On Sunday, she shared photos of a calorie-laden breakfast, which led some to think she’s caving to pregnancy cravings.

😋😋😋 A post shared by Kylie Jenner Snapchats (@kylizzlesnapchats) on Oct 16, 2017 at 6:19am PDT

The 20-year-old reality fixture posted photos on Snapchat of her big breakfast, which included waffles drowned in syrup. A few hours before that, she posted a picture of a trio of cinnamon rolls covered in icing.

As The Daily Mail notes, she also shared a view of her legs on Snapchat. She included the lyrics to the Cigarettes After Sex song “Nothing’s Gonna Hurt You Baby” in the caption.

Over on Instagram, where Jenner has 98.6 million followers, she posted a photo on Friday with just “Friday the 13th” in the caption.

That selfie was notable since Jenner cropped out her stomach. She did the same with another photo earlier last week.

All these pieces appear to confirm that Jenner is expecting her first child with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. She appeared in a music video with the performer earlier this month.

Travis face timing with Kylie at the @ksubi X Travis scott after party 🦋🔥📱 (via @trvplord.o) A post shared by Our Generation Music 🔰 (@ourgenerationmusicco) on Oct 15, 2017 at 2:36pm PDT

While Jenner has been staying out of the spotlight amid the pregnancy rumors, Scott isn’t. In a New York City appearance, he revealed to the crowd that he was FaceTiming Jenner during an after party.