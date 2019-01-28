Kylie Jenner ‘Taking It Easy’ Recovering From Strep Throat

Kylie Jenner is starting off 2019 on a tough note, revealing Sunday that she is “taking it easy” while recovering from strep throat.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, let fans know about her diagnosis when one asked for more makeup tutorials, replying, “Coming next week. I unfortunately have strep throat so taking it easy this weekend.”

Coming next week ♥️ i unfortunately have strep throat so taking it easy this weekend //t.co/OFjSqsF7wV — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 27, 2019

The Kylie Cosmetics founder was quickly inundated with fans wishing her an easy recovery, and she soon returned to social media to reply, “Thank you for the get well wishes I’ll be better soon [heart emoji]”

Thank you for the get well wishes I’ll be better soon ❣️ — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) January 27, 2019

It’s definitely a tough time for Jenner to be not feeling 100 percent, with daughter Stormi Webster primed to celebrate her first birthday on Feb. 1 and Jenner’s Valentine’s Day lip kit collection planned to drop the same day.

Rumors that Jenner recently tied the knot with boyfriend Travis Scott have also been circulating after the two have gone back and forth calling each other “husband” and “wifey” both on social media and in public.

But momager Kris Jenner denied that the two were using the terms in any way but a playful one, telling Australia’s The Kyle and Jackie O Show Thursday when asked about the rumored nuptials, “Not that I know of.”

“So if you hear something, you better call my cell,” she joked.

Kris might not have had much of an answer for the hosts when it came to her daughter’s relationship status, but said of the couple, “Aw, they’re so great. They are really terrific.”

Since welcoming daughter Stormi in 2018, the couple has been inseparable, with Scott telling Rolling Stone in a recent interview that a proposal was definitely on the way.

“I just gotta sturdy up — I gotta propose in a fire way,” he told the magazine.

He added of the couple’s relationship, which began in April 2017, shortly after her split with longtime beau Tyga, “We was just two kids, f—ing around. Maybe, like, the first week, you don’t know if it’s real or a fling. Then the second week you’re like, ‘Whoa, I’m still talking to her, she’s responding, I’m responding. We ain’t run out of a thing to say.’ And it got to a point where I was like, ‘I need her with me to operate. She’s that one.’”

Photo credit: Instagram/Kylie Jenner