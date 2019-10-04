Kylie Jenner Posts Sweet Video of Daughter Stormi Following Travis Scott Breakup

Kylie Jenner is focusing on her family in the wake of her split with Travis Scott, sharing a sweet video of their daughter, Stormi, on Instagram on Friday, Oct. 4.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder posted a clip of Stormi, dressed in her dad’s merchandise, and a few of her cousins, with the 1-year-old laughing along with Khloé Kardashian‘s 1-year-old daughter, True Thompson, Rob Kardashian‘s 2-year-old daughter, Dream Kardashian and Kim Kardashian‘s 1-year-old daughter Chicago West.

“these girls are getting so big i can’t handle it .. thank you God for them,” Jenner wrote.

Jenner has been sharing clips of her baby girl on her Instagram Story all week long, but this is the first time Stormi has made an appearance on her mom’s feed since Oct. 1, when Jenner posted a slideshow of photos chronicling her look for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding, which she attended with Stormi.

The reality star wore a dramatic gold one-shoulder dress with cut-out detailing and a high-low hemline, carrying an ornate butterfly bag and finishing the look with gold strappy sandals, large jeweled earrings and a matching ring, with one photo showing off Stormi’s sparkling pink dress with a tulle skirt and white sneakers.

Jenner and Scott’s split was reported on Oct. 1, with sources telling TMZ that the couple has actually been separated for a few weeks.

“They are taking some time but not done,” a source told PEOPLE. “They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles.”

“There were several issues that made them decide to take a break,” another source said. “Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”

Jenner addressed the split for the first time on Twitter after she was seen at a recording studio where her ex-boyfriend Tyga was recording, denying that there was anything happening and addressing her current status with Scott.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” the 22-year-old wrote on Oct. 3. “There was no ‘2am date with Tyga.’ You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

“Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️” she continued. “our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

