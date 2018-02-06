Meet Stormi: Kylie Jenner and Daughter Lock Hands in First Official Photo

Stormi is making her debut! The first baby of Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott appeared for the first time officially Tuesday in a sweet mother-daughter photo on Instagram.

stormi 👼🏽 A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Feb 6, 2018 at 1:14pm PST

In the sweet shot, Jenner’s perfectly pink manicured hands take hold of her new daughter’s, while the newborn’s face is shown slightly obscured in the background.

In addition to long-awaited baby name announcement, the Instagram also served as the first official look at the infant, who was shown only in part at the end of an 11-minute YouTube announcement Jenner posted Sunday, revealing that she had given birth on Feb. 1.

Fans had speculated that Stormi would have been named “Butterfly” or “Posie” after picking up what they thought were clues from the YouTube video and mom Kris Jenner’s Instagram feed, but the couple apparently went an entirely different direction.

Jenner refused to confirm she was pregnant through months of speculation, which she said was to protect the health of both her and her daughter in her Instagram birth announcement Sunday.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote on Instagram Sunday. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.

