Kylie Jenner Spotted for First Time Since BFF Jordyn Woods Accused of Cheating With Tristan Thompson

Kylie Jenner was spotted for the first time in public since the Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson cheating scandal unfolded this week, with the Kylie Cosmetics founder seen out in Calabasas, California on Thursday, Feb. 21.

Jenner was photographed after a shopping run, with the mom of one wearing a brown teddy coat over a black top, black leggings and black sneakers as she held a Cartier bag and a small black purse — a photo of her outing can be seen here.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The reality star also posted a video on her Instagram Story of herself and a friend on their outing, with the pair commenting on the fact that it was snowing.

“It’s literally snowing in Calabasas… this is crazy,” Jenner said in the clip.

On Tuesday, it was reported that Thompson had cheated on Khloé Kardashian with Woods, who is Jenner’s best friend, which led to a massive disturbance in the Kardashian/Jenner universe.

“This wasn’t like a friend of her younger sister. This was a member of their extended family,” a source told PEOPLE. “She shares every birthday and celebration. The Kardashians welcome you in and honor every moment in their shared lives. Knowing the anguish [Khloé] had gone through, everyone is still in shock. It’s the ultimate betrayal.”

After the alleged affair was revealed, Kardashian broke up with Thompson for good, and Jenner is reportedly cutting Woods off.

“As of yesterday, she has been completely cut off by Kylie and the family,” a source told E! News of Woods. “Kylie’s life has been turned upside down as well. She feels like she never knew who Jordyn was.”

“Kylie pays for her entire life and she even bought Jordyn a car,” the source added. “Jordyn was on all of her vacations. Her whole family was invited to the Christmas party and Stormi’s birthday party.”

Jenner and Woods have been inseparable for years, first meeting in middle school. They’ve since traveled together, collaborated for Kylie Cosmetics and even lived together, with Woods having taken up residence in Jenner’s guesthouse. Woods was also a close friend of the family and attended nearly all of their events.

“For Kylie, it’s much more difficult. She has basically lost part of her world,” an insider told PEOPLE of Jenner’s reaction to the scandal. “She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything.”

“Kylie just can’t make sense of what happened,” the source added. “She still has so many questions for Jordyn. Who knows when Kylie will get over this.”

It was reported on Wednesday that Woods has moved out of Jenner’s guesthouse and is now staying with her mom.

“It’s been a difficult time and she’s broken up about it,” a source said of Woods. “She’s heading home to be with her mom.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin