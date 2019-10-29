Kylie Jenner Snaps Playboy Bunny Mirror Selfie for Halloween Party

Kylie Jenner isn’t done slaying Halloween just yet, debuting a Playboy Bunny costume on Instagram Stories Monday as she dressed to the theme for best friend Anastasia “Stassi” Karanikolaou’s Bunny-themed party. Posing in front of the mirror, the 22-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star flaunted her curves in a black bodice and matching panties, complete with collar and cuffs and the signature Playboy ears.

She wrote under the video, “Stassi said im having a playboy party pull up.” This isn’t the first Halloween party Jenner has celebrated alongside her bestie — the two attended Demi Lovato’s Halloween party together last week as Madonna and Britney Spears to recreate their 2003 MTV VMAs kiss.

Jenner has been out and about more recently since her split earlier this month with boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she shares daughter Stormi. A source even dished last week that she was flirting with rapper Drake during his birthday party at Goya Studios in Los Angeles.

“She spent the most time near Drake and his friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “Kylie was rapping to songs and dancing with her friends while she was next to Drake, but they weren’t dancing together, they seemed to have a connection though.

They added the makeup mogul was “drinking Mod Sélection Champagne and really seemed to be living her single best life.”

Another source claimed Drake, who turned 33, and Jenner “spent a lot of time talking to each other” at the party.

“They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company,” they said. “They were joking around and Kylie was laughing. She seemed to be really happy and in a great mood and her and Drake seemed very comfortable with each other. There seemed to be an attraction there.”

Jenner and Scott, meanwhile, appear to be on good terms as they work on coparenting.

“It’s not been awkward between Kylie and Travis at all,” one source previously told Us Weekly about their relationship. “There’s no animosity, no ill will or any negative feelings at all right now. They are both putting aside any romantic differences to be the best parents in the world for their daughter. Kylie has followed the same footsteps as her sisters Khloé and Kourtney in that respect.”

Jenner herself said on Twitter after the split, “Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi. Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

Photo credit: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic/Getty