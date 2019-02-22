Kylie Jenner Slashes Price of Jordyn Woods Lip Kits After Cheating Scandal

Kylie Jenner is known for naming her Kylie Cosmetics Lip Kits after important people in her life, so it’s only natural that she would have named a hue after her best friend, Jordyn Woods. After it was reported this week that Woods had kissed Tristan Thompson at a party over the weekend, fans noticed that the price of the kit had been halved from $27 to $13.50, and the kit is now sold out.

The kit, named the Jordy Velvet Liquid Lipstick Lip Kit, is a bright raspberry hue and includes a velvet liquid lipstick and matching lip liner.

After the kit sold out, its price on the website reverted to $27.

All of the items from Jenner’s collaboration with Woods, which was released in September 2018, are currently full price on the site. The Kylie x Jordyn collection includes an eyeshadow palette, a highlighter palette, two lip glosses and one lipstick, and the bundle featuring every item from the collection is sold out. In addition, many of the products in the collaboration are currently marked as a “trending product,” with the site urging shoppers to “get it before it’s gone.”

Woods’ collaboration with Jenner wasn’t her first time working with a member of the Kardashian family, as Woods has previously modeled for Khloé Kardashian’s brand, Good American. Woods has been close with the family for years and even lived in Jenner’s guest house, went on vacations with the reality star and attended many of the family’s high-profile events. In addition, Jenner bought Woods a car for her 21st birthday.

A source told Us Weekly that the Kylie Cosmetics founder is currently struggling with how to handle the situation.

“Jordyn and Kylie are sisters and inseparable best friends. The family doesn’t expect them to not be friends anymore,” the source said. “Time will dictate what happens here.”

Another insider told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner is “extremely upset about everything that is going on.”

“Jordyn is a sister to Kylie, and she’s extremely shocked this could happen, as is the whole family,” the source said. “Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloé. The future of their friendship hangs on the facts.”

A PEOPLE source echoed that statement, saying, “Jordyn has been like Kylie’s sister. They were inseparable, and always together. It seems Kylie isn’t sure what to do, but it seems impossible for her to keep Jordyn around.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Emma McIntyre