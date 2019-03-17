Kylie Jenner Shows Support for Travis Scott in New Cuddly Photo With Daughter Stormi

Kylie Jenner’s latest snuggly photo with her daughter is also a subtle sign of love for boyfriend, Travis Scott.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul took to Instagram cradling her 13-month-old baby girl, Stormi Webster, in a bedroom. The image shows Jenner wearing an oversized black T-shirt and sweatpants with “Thrills and Chills” written down the side — a tagline Scott’s Astroworld tour.

Jenner posted the photo alongside the caption: “baby girl,” also adding two black hearts.

The photo is the first time Jenner has referenced Scott publicly since rumors surfaced that she believed he was cheating on her earlier this month.

At the time, Us Weekly reports Jenner “saw” that the rapper “was talking to girls on Instagram DM” and that “the messages weren’t exactly appropriate.”

Shortly after news broke, Scott canceled his concert in Buffalo, New York, and deleted his Instagram account. The “Stargazing” singer’s rep denied the allegations that the cancellation was in relation to the cheating allegations.

“Travis Scott vehemently denies he cheated on Kylie. It is not true. He did not cheat. He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather,” the rep said in a statement.

However, reports said Scott flew to Los Angeles to surprise Jenner and Stormi after the cheating rumor drama.

“Kylie had a rough week. She is still devastated about Jordyn [Woods] and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like,” the source said. “Travis says he didn’t cheat.”

And despite reports that the couple got into a “big fight” related to the rumors, “they are not ending the relationship.”

The cheating rumors came just a few days after new broke of the Tristan Thompson, Jordyn Woods scandal, which left Jenner in a bad place after she cut ties with her best friend.

The friends reportedly reunited on March 8 for a bite to eat, with witnesses saying the reunion was a casual encounter.

“It seemed very casual and they both were having a discussion together while eating,” the source said.

Woods famously moved out of Jenner’s home after news broke and the best friends did not speak for a few weeks.

“Although she doesn’t live at Kylie’s, Jordyn still has things there. She and Kylie aren’t socializing, but are in contact. They are texting each other,” a source told PEOPLE.

“It’s still a tricky situation for Kylie. And no one is actually putting too much pressure on her. Her family is aware that she is in contact with Jordyn. They are letting Kylie figure things out for herself,” they added.