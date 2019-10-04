Kylie Jenner Shows off Altered Tyga Tattoo After Shutting Down Romance Rumors Amid Travis Scott Split

Kylie Jenner is making a subtle show of her current feelings for Tyga after being accused of a 2 a.m. rendezvous with her ex following her split from longtime beau Travis Scott. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posed in a white Adidas sweatsuit on Instagram Thursday, and while her caption was all about her fit, fans couldn’t help but notice a tiny, yet important part of her body that was left in full view — her left ankle.

On display in both pictures Jenner shared was the tattoo she originally got for Tyga prior to their 2017 breakup, a lowercase “T,” which she had turned into “l.a.” after their split as a nod to her hometown.

The same day, the makeup mogul made clear that her visit to the studio in which Tyga was recording was a coincidence, and that she was simply dropping off the two friends she was chilling with that night.

“The internet makes everything 100 times more dramatic than what it really is,” she wrote on Twitter. “There was no “2am date with Tyga”. You see me drop two of my friends off at a studio that he happened to be at.”

She also addressed her split from the Astroworld rapper, saying that they were simply focusing on raising daughter Stormi, 1, while they navigate their new co-parenting relationship: “Travis and i are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi ‼️” she wrote. “Our friendship and our daughter is priority.”

TMZ broke the news of Jenner and Scott’s split Tuesday, saying that the couple was “taking a break.” Scott’s presence was notably absent from Jenner’s side at Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s wedding Monday, and the former pair was last spotted together at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on Aug. 28.

“They are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles,” a source close to the family told PEOPLE soon after. “There were several issues that made them decide to take a break. Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby.”

“She still has trust issues with Travis,” the insider added. “He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

