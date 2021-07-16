Kylie Jenner Reveals Stormi Webster Will Soon Take a Big Business Leap With Own Brand

✖

Stormi Webster may only be 3 years old, but the toddler is already a mogul in the making. Kylie Jenner teases daughter Stormi Webster will be releasing a secret project soon in Inside Kylie Cosmetics mini-documentary. “She’s actually launching a little secret brand soon that we’ve been working on for a while,” she said in the second episode of the documentary. Ahead of the brand's relaunch on July 15, the mogul's documentary is meant to give fans an inside look at the growth of the successful business.

Some have already speculated that the business will likely be Kylie's rumored baby line with Stormi at the forefront after she made mention of it in part three. Jenner already went through the steps to trademark the name Kylie Baby for items like beauty products, clothing, and strollers in May 2019, but the company needs some more work before its released. “I just took this picture of Stormi and I was using some Kylie Baby products. I could post on Instagram and tease Kylie Baby,” she said in the video, confirming that the photo she posted in June shortly after the trademarking was the first photo showcasing the new venture.

She also tagged the Kylie Baby Instagram page, which currently has over 800,000 followers, in the photo. “The Instagram’s not even ready yet. It’s verified but I haven’t confirmed anything Kylie Baby,” said Kylie. It seems it's never too early to follow in your mother's multi-million dollar footsteps. From the looks of it in the documentary, Stormi's already starting to become a young business savant. She's been a regular at meetings since she was sporting diapers. Kylie Cosmetics' Chief Commercial Officer, Megan Mildrew, even joked that “one day we’ll all be working for Stormi.”

The Kylie Cosmetics brand has been in the midst of a relaunch for some time. “Kylie 2.0 was always in the plan. I’ve learned so much more than what I knew when I started Kylie Cosmetics,” the Kardashian sister said in the clip, emphasizing the importance of the brand being “clean, cruelty free, vegan and paraben free.”