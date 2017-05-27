Kylie Jenner Reveals Sizzling Sister Photo With Khloe Kardashian

Another one of Kylie Jenner‘s big sisters is getting the Kylie Cosmetics treatment, as the make-up mogul shared a sizzling photo of herself and Khloe Kardashian to make the announcement.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on May 25, 2017 at 4:27pm PDT

Kylie captioned the photo with, “DOLL MATTE LIP .. launching in the new Koko Kollection Kit 5/31.” The name of the collection comes from Khloe’s nickname, Koko. While the Koko Kollection has actually been around for several months, the two ladies have collaborated on a brand new product this time around.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Back in April, Kylie announced her partnership with Kim and when that collection debuted it sold out very quickly, so fans can likely expect this to do the same.

Last year, Kylie’s Lip Kit line came under some pretty steep controversy for receiving an F with the Better Business Bureau. This was due to customers complaining about the product.

Up Next: Kylie Jenner Sports See-Through Bra For Sultry Snap

Not one to take it lying down, Kylie quickly fired back, “I’m sick and tired of people coming for my business. I love everything about Kylie’s Cosmetics and I will do anything in my power to protect and improve it every day and make you guys happy,”

She added, “I don’t want to respond to the haters but you guys deserve an answer and to know the facts. I love you and apologize to anyone who felt the urge to complain and didn’t receive the service they deserve.”

Continuing, Kylie said, “You guys are the reason I keep going and I’m motivated every day to make Kylie Cosmetics the best it can be. I’m continuing to learn and I just want to make everyone happy.”

Finally, she ended, “Because so many of you spoke out, I’m excited to tell you that the Better Business Bureau has looked at the facts and changed the rating.”

While there’s no official word at this time, it’s probably safe to assume that a Kylie/Kourtney collaboration may be on the way at some point in the near future, as well.

More: Khloe Kardashian Spotted Holding Joint On ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’

[H/T: Kylie Jenner / Instagram]