Kylie Jenner Reveals New ‘Playboy’ Outtake Photos

Kylie Jenner dropped jaws when she revealed photos of her Playboy shoot in 2019 for the company’s Fall Pleasure Issue, and now she’s going back to social media to reveal a few outtakes from that day. In Jenner’s photos, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is laying on her belly in a sheer, green dress while rocking gorgeous red lipstick with a long hairstyle. Although she labeled her photos as “outtakes” she looks absolutely stunning and fans agree.

View this post on Instagram playboy outtakes 🕊☁️ A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Feb 7, 2020 at 10:27am PST

One fan wrote, “ooooo mommy,” while her sister Khloé Kardashian said, “Well GOOD MORNING.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Someone else stated the young billionaire looked like an “icon” in her stunning images.

Jenner graced the cover of the issue in a red hot bra with matching laced underwear, causing the publication to sell out within hours of its release. She wasn’t alone on the new project either, her at-the-time boyfriend and father to their daughter, Stormi, Travis Scott served as creative director. In an interview with him, she revealed how she never thought she would ever pose for Playboy but loves what the magazine has been doing creatively.

“I never thought that I would pose for PLAYBOY, but I love the new covers. I love what Playboy is doing right now creatively, and when you presented me with the idea — that you would be behind the cover and creative direction and be in control of the images — I thought it was a perfect fit, because I trust you and your vision,” she told Scott.

While she may have graced the cover, her face did not, it was just her body from her neck down to the top of her thighs. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, along with her ruby red outfit, rocked a huge diamond Playboy necklace.

Jenner proved to fans that becoming a mom hasn’t changed her views on being sexy, even confessing that at the time when she and Scott were still together, having a baby actually increased their sex life.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Scott said as Jenner agreed, adding, “Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong.”

In a few of the issues photos, Scott was also featured in them with Jenner.