Kylie Jenner Reportedly ‘Still Devastated’ Over Jordyn Woods Scandal

Kylie Jenner is reportedly not doing so well after the Jordyn Woods, Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul has stayed relatively silent, taking to social media only to promote her products since best friend Woods was caught kissing the Cleveland Cavaliers player, later leading to Khloé Kardashian breaking up with him.

“Kylie had a rough week,” a source told PEOPLE. “She is still devastated about Jordyn and had an argument with Travis after she checked his phone and saw something that she didn’t like.”

Days after the scandal, TMZ reported that Jenner had accused her boyfriend Travis Scott of cheating, which led to him canceling his Feb. 28 show in Buffalo, New York to stay in Los Angeles with her.

A rep for the rapper later strong denied to the outlet that he was unfaithful or that there had been a fight. Scott also announced on Twitter he had canceled and rescheduled his concert due to illness.

“Travis says he didn’t cheat,” the source added. “Kylie was upset at first but seems better. She isn’t breaking up with him.”

Woods broke her silence on the cheating controversy during a new episode of Red Table Talk, claiming that the NBA star kissed her while she was leaving a party at his Los Angeles home two weeks ago.

“On the way out, he did kiss me,” she told host Jada Pinkett Smith, who asked if it was a peck or something more romantic. “No passion, no nothing, on the way out. He just kissed me. Like a kiss on the lips, no tongue kiss, no making out, nothing.”

While she admitted that she didn’t tell Jenner and Kardashian about the kiss the first time she brought up the night, she denied being the reason why the couple broke up.

“I’m no home wrecker,” Woods said. “I would never try to hurt someone’s home, especially someone that I love. And someone that I’ve seen — has a beautiful daughter. I never was trying to steal someone’s man.”

Still, she told Pinkett Smith she was “not here to play the victim.”

“I didn’t tell the truth to the people that I loved,” she said. “Not because of malicious intent, but because I was just scared.”

While Kardashian was hurt by the scandal, another source previously told the outlet that Jenner has really struggled with Woods’ actions.

“She has basically lost part of her world,” said the source. “She is very, very upset. She always trusted Jordyn with everything.”

“Kylie just can’t make sense of what happened,” the source added. “She still has so many questions for Jordyn.”