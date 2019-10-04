Kylie Jenner Reportedly Felt ‘Insecure’ in Relationship With Travis Scott

Fans are still trying to figure out why Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner decided to part ways but there’s been a lot of speculation that there may have been trust issues involved. A source recently told In Touch that Jenner felt insecure in their relationship after the “SICKO MODE” rapper may have been cheating on her.

“Kylie has serious trust issues. She has her own life and career and child and can’t watch over him,” the source revealed. “She is this billionaire megastar and she feels so insecure about herself because of her relationship,” adding, “They’ve had major trust issues from the start.”

The two started dating back in 2017 after being seen together at Coachella, however, since they became a pair, fans have speculated whether Scott was faithful to the young billionaire the whole time or not, and according to a separate source, she may have questioned the same thing, however didn’t “have any solid evidence.”

When Scott postponed his performance in Buffalo, New York at last minute to run and be by Jenner’s side, that’s when more eyebrows were raised, however, his rep came to his defense saying, “It is not true. He did not cheat. He canceled one show tonight because he is under the weather.”

It’s not like it would be out of the ordinary for Jenner to have some trust issues to some degree considering what happened with her former best friend Jordyn Woods. Woods was caught getting a little too cozy with Jenner’s sister Khloe Kardashian‘s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson — who at the time was still with Kardashian. Fans will note that on Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, several family members mentioned how shocked they were that someone so close to the family would hurt them like that, especially Jenner and Kardashian.

As for Jenner and Scott, the two recently graced the pages of Playboy Magazine while Jenner posed for the cover. In the issue, both spoke candidly about their relationship admitting that having a baby increased their sex life.

“A lot of people claim that having a baby can hurt your sex life but I feel like that’s the opposite of our experience,” Scott said as the interviewer while interviewing Jenner.

“Yeah, I feel like we’ve definitely proven that rumor to be wrong,” Jenner responded in agreement.

“You remind me that motherhood and sexuality can co-exist and just because you embrace your sexuality doesn’t mean you have to loose morals or you’re not a good mother. you can be sexy and still be a badass mom.”

Considering this was published so close to their split, fans were in even more shock when news broke.