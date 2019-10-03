Kylie Jenner Reportedly Broke up With Travis Scott Because of Kim Kardashian’s Relationship With Kanye West

Kylie Jenner may have wanted more from her relationship with Travis Scott than he was able to give her ahead of the couple’s split. Following a TMZ report Tuesday that the couple was “taking a break” following more than two years together, an insider opened up to PEOPLE about what led to the break up, and the answer involves sister Kim Kardashian, surprisingly enough.

“They are taking some time but not done. They still have some trust issues but their problems have stemmed more from the stress of their lifestyles,” the source said, adding that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and rapper had different ideas about what the future held for them and 1-year-old daughter Stormi.

“There were several issues that made them decide to take a break. Kylie is all about family life and really wants a second baby,” they added, noting that while Jenner is all about family right now, Scott is focusing on his music career.

“She still has trust issues with Travis,” the insider added. “He hasn’t been giving her the commitment that she needs. Travis isn’t ready to give her all that she wants.”

What the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wants, they revealed, is the same kind of love her older sister has with husband Kanye West: “Kylie looks up to Kim and really wants was she has with Kanye,” they said.

The KKW Beauty founder and Yeezus rapper have been incredibly devoted to one another since their 2014 wedding, and have since welcomed four children together — daughter North, 6, son Saint, 3, daughter Chicago, 1, and son Psalm, 4 months.

While the last time Jenner and Scott were seen together was at the premiere of Scott’s Netflix documentary, Travis Scott: Look Mom I Can Fly, on Aug. 28, a source close to the family told InTouch Weekly the whole KarJenner family is hoping the two can work things out.

“Everyone is hoping that it’s just temporary,” they revealed. “I do know that Travis doesn’t always want to be in that whirlwind public spotlight of the Kardashian and Jenner drama so maybe something happened.”

Photo credit: Stephane Cardinale – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images