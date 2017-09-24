Kylie Jenner Said She’d Delete Her Instagram If She Ever Had a Child

Kylie Jenner is reportedly expecting her first child with rapper Travis Scott, and the 20-year-old might be also gearing up to give up her life in the limelight.

The E! reality star told ELLE U.K. back in 2015 that when the chance came to become a mother, she would shift her priorities and delete her social accounts, including Instagram.

"Once I have a kid I'm not going to be on Instagram. You know, I'll probably delete my Instagram and just…I don't know, live life," Jenner said.

The Life of Kylie star has been pretty vocal about parenthood and the urge to become a mother over the years and has also been seen unleashing her maternal side on Keeping up With the Kardashians with her half-brother, Rob Kardashian's daughter, Dream.

"I would love to have a family and build a home with a farm in Malibu Canyon and just have my kids and throw away my phone, and just really, like, live my life and not do this anymore," she told the magazine.

Jenner has a combined estimate of more than 140 million social followers on the three major networks, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, with the latter raking in the most with 97.8 million.

But while Jenner might be "really excited" about her pregnancy, sources close to PEOPLE say members of the Kardashian-Jenner family are actually quite concerned about their youngest becoming a mother.

An insider close to the E! family tells PEOPLE that the family is worried and find her to be too young to take on such a responsibility.

"Kylie is very naive," the insider said. "Spending time with other people's kids is obviously completely different than being a mom 24/7. Kylie of course has no idea about all the hard work and sleepless nights."

The source goes on to say that Jenner's family believes she is "too young to have a baby."

Photo credit: Twitter / @jordanduran

