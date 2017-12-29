Kylie Jenner Fans Convinced She’s Already Given Birth

Since Kylie Jenner has kept mum on her reported pregnancy, fans have cooked up their own theories about her bun in the oven.

Though sources close to the KarJenner family have put Jenner’s reported due date with a baby girl around February, fans are piecing together some “telling” signs to speculate she’s already given birth to her first child.

Followers of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member noticed her absence throughout the 25 days of the family’s Christmas card photos on social media. But in the Christmas Eve photo, many of Jenner’s family members were looking away from the camera at the same angle — perhaps smiling at the new mom and her baby, they theorized.

Half of the Christmas card are looking at something THEY’RE LOOKING AT KYLIE JENNER HOLDING THAT BABY IM TELLING U pic.twitter.com/m6G6tORID1 — Call Me By My @ (@NotAgainBen) December 24, 2017

Under that assumption, fans hoped Jenner would star as the angel atop the family tree, showing off her newborn on the final Christmas card reveal.

That’s it, there it is, Kylie has already had the mf baby and she’s gonna be there cradling it tomorrow I will DIE — Call Me By My @ (@NotAgainBen) December 24, 2017

OK I’m calling it now @KylieJenner has already had her baby and it’s a girl 🔮🤷🏻‍♀️👶🏽💞 — Stacey Condliffe (@StaceyCondliffe) December 28, 2017

y’all, Kylie already had that baby. It’s time to accept what you know in your heart to be true: Kylie Jenner’s baby is now out in the world making more money than you will ever see in your life. — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) December 26, 2017

Unfortunately, Jenner didn’t appear in the Christmas Day photo, but fans haven’t given up on their theory.

Others suggested that Jenner may have already given birth after a confusing video surfaced of the socialite writhing around with what appeared to be the first signs of a baby bump, even rubbing her stomach for a moment.

The video, though, doesn’t fit with the reported timeline of Jenner’s pregnancy as it was captured at a Golden Globes party back in January.

Also, Jenner is reportedly expecting the child with current boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott, whom she hadn’t even begun dating yet; she was still in a relationship with Tyga at that time.

Rumors of Jenner’s pregnancy have been circulating since September, when it was also claimed that sister Khloe Kardashian was expecting her first child. Initial reports said the KarJenner sisters would give birth within weeks of each other, soon after Kim Kardashian welcomes her third child via surrogate.

Khloe has since confirmed her pregnancy, announcing on social media that she and NBA baller Tristan Thompson were expecting. She shared the news just days before mom Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve bash, which is highly photographed by attendees.

Fans were wondering if Jenner would follow suit in order to publicly attend the party, but she kept quiet and attended the party “away from cameras,” a source claimed.

She did hit the photobooth with pregnant sister Khloe during the party, which only further fueled speculation that the ladies are sharing the bond of motherhood.