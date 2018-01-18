Kylie Jenner ‘Excited’ for Motherhood But Also ‘Nervous’

Despite not officially announcing it, Keeping Up with The Kardashians cast member Kylie Jenner is expected to be a mother soon, just like her sisters Kim Kardashian West, Khloe Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian.

And while the 20-year-old mother to be is excited, a source close to the family says she’s also pretty nervous.

Videos by PopCulture.com

An anonymous source told Entertainment Tonight that Jenner is “excited to be a mother,” but “has had her moments of being nervous.”

But given her mother and sisters’ experience having and raising kids, Jenner has plenty of support.

“She knows she has the best teachers to guide her through being a great mother, her own mother and sisters,” the source said.

With her baby on the way, Jenner is expected to be “taking time out of the spotlight to prepare for her new life as a mother.” Lately she’s been “enjoying shopping for furniture and clothes for the nursery.”

Photos of a crib being delivered to Jenner’s home in Malibu were snapped by paparazzi on Wednesday. She’s been reportedly hiding out at her mother Kris Jenner’s house ever since the rumors of her pregnancy with rapper Travis Scott’s child came out in September.

“She is currently in hiding in Kris’s home, where half of the windows have been covered to prevent any photos of her,” a source told Radar. “Anyone that is there to visit with her must check their cell phones with security guards.”

Jenner’s due date is rumored for February. Her older sister Khloe is also pregnant, and she’s been receiving a lot of the same advice from family, though she may not always want it.

“I’ve gotten to the point… I’m like, ‘OK, shut the f— up and take your own advice,’” Kardashian said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. “Like, I love Kourtney, but… I’m going to figure it all out, I promise you. We’re all going to learn. So some advice is great, but it’s also not what you say, it’s how you say it.”