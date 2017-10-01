Kylie Jenner Reportedly Spending an Insane Amount on Baby Items

Kylie Jenner is already splurging on baby gear.

Jenner, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, is on a mission to deck her daughter out in the best designer clothes and accessories.

Sources close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member tell TMZ that she has spent more than $70,000 preparing for her baby girl. Jenner has been turning to online shopping, but finds time to venture out to stores in the San Fernando Valley.

One source tells the outlet that Jenner’s child ” is gonna be the best dressed kid you’ve ever seen.”

There are no plans set to for a baby shower at this time, but as you can imagine it will probably be one lavish event.

In addition to Jenner’s pregnancy, her sister Khloé Kardashian is also reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson. Kim Kardashian recently confirmed she and husband Kanye West are expecting their third child via surrogate.