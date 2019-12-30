Kylie Jenner Posts ‘One Last Thirst Trap’ Photo Before 2020

As the past decade comes to an end, Kylie Jenner has taken to Instagram to post “one last thirst trap” photo before kicking off 2020. In the post, Jenner shared two snaps featuring herself in a lacy matching bra and panty set while lounging in bed. “Just didn’t feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap,” she wrote in the post’s caption, before adding the photos were snapped by her friend Victoria Villarroel. Many of Jenner’s fans and followers have since commented on the post, with one person writing, “We love a boldly unapologetic thirst trap lol.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 29, 2019 at 2:53pm PST

There’s no denying that 2019 has been a big year for Jenner. Earlier in the year she was reported to have become the “first self-made billionaire” — though that title has been widely refuted by those who say her platform was not entirely self made — and she split with her boyfriend, and father of her daughter, rapper Travis Scott.

Before all of that, however, in March she sat down with Interview Magazine to chat about her life and career, even speaking candidly about her approach to motherhood and how it’s changed her.

“I always knew I wanted to be a young mother. I remember people used to ask, ‘Are you ready for this?’ And I always knew I was ready but you don’t know what that love and that feeling is like until after you have a child,” Jenner said. “She really comes before me so that is a lot to take in at a young age but I feel like I was definitely made for this and she has changed my life for the better. The way that I look at things is a lot more positive and I really feel like my life didn’t start until I had her.”

Regarding her Kylie Cosmetics brand, Jenner opened up about that as well, saying, “I never thought that this could happen. I believed in Kylie Cosmetics but I didn’t even know what I was getting myself into. It feels amazing, it’s wild, and being the youngest ever to do it is a blessing. I now want to focus on giving back to people and doing things that I’m passionate about.”

She later defended her “self-made billionaire” status, explaining, ” There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth. That is the category that I fall under. Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans. I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited… and I am very proud of that.”

