Kylie Jenner Posts Bizarre Public Shower Photo in Heels

Kylie Jenner is back in black! The Keeping Up With the Kardashians cast member posted a late-night shot of her latest outfit, and it was taken in quite an odd location. Jenner stuns in a black leather dress or trenchcoat paired with black high heels. She completes the look with purple nails and hair extensions. While the fashion is on-point, the location is a bit of a head-scratcher. It appears she posed for the picture inside a public shower.

View this post on Instagram showering you with loooooooks 🖤🖤🖤🖤 🚿 A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Oct 26, 2019 at 9:13pm PDT

Based on Jenner’s Instagram Story, the shower appears to be backstage at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Jenner and Sofia Richie, who dates Scott Disick (the ex of Jenner’s sister Kourtney Kardashian), stepped out for J Balvin’s L.A. show at the venue and were seen socializing backstage. They also seemed to explore the area behind the scenes, leading to the shower photoshoot.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Famous followers soon filed into the comments to gas up Jenner’s leather-clad look.

Richie, the 21-year-old daughter of Lionel Richie, seemed to love the photos and hyped up her friend by saying, “Should we date?”

Johnny Cyrus, known as a “super fan” of the Life of Kylie personality, wrote, “This outfit >>>>.”

Rap group Cypress Hill added a playful emoji of a woman dancing in a red dress.

The night out seemed to be a somewhat rare occurrence for Jenner, who has tried to keep a somewhat lower profile in recent weeks. She faced loads of scrutiny for every move she made in the days after her split with boyfriend Travis Scott, including dancing with friend Jaden Smith at Justin Bieber’s wedding and for being spotted near a recording studio her ex-boyfriend, Tyga, was working at.

The split itself was also confusing for many, being as they have publicly declared their love for one another just weeks before in a Playboy interview

“Why do you think our relationship works?” Scott, who was the interviewer in the piece, asked his then-girlfriend. “And why do you think we knew it worked so quickly?”

“We think the same and we have the same goals and passions in life,” Jenner replied. “Besides the fact that we have good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together. You’re my best friend. Through all the ups and downs that every relationship has, we evolve together through them and keep getting stronger.”

Photo Credit: Paul Archuleta/WireImage for Fashion Media