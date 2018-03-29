Travis Scott Reportedly Loving Kylie Jenner’s Post-Baby Body

While Kylie Jenner works to shed her pregnancy weight, boyfriend Travis Scott loves her changing figure.

A source told Us Weekly that the new mom "looks and feels great" after giving birth daughter Stormi Webster on Feb. 1, and Scott wants her to show off.

"Travis reassures her there's no need to hide her body," the insider added.

Although the Keeping Up With the Kardashians sister is still sporting sweatpants because "it's just comfortable," she has reportedly dropped more than 20 pounds with the help of a waist trainer and new routine.

"Kylie is already starting to work out," a source told PEOPLE on Monday. "She's focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi."

Since giving birth, the Kylie Cosmetics founder had been "super determined to get back to her pre-pregnancy body."

"Kylie wants to be a really hot young mom and is making sure that happens," the source dished, adding that as Jenner gets further along in her mommy transformation, she will be "flaunting her progress more and more."

Despite her progress, the reality TV personality made her "summer goals" body public on Instagram Monday. She shared a throwback photo of herself in a revealing bikini, showing off her slim, toned tummy and curvy figure.

(Photo: Instagram/ @kyliejenner)

She has also been toying with new looks for her hair and makeup, most recently posting a photo of herself with platinum blonde locks wearing only a white robe which was slipping from her shoulders.

"I think I was meant to be blonde," she wrote alongside the snap.

(Photo: Instagram / @kyliejenner)

As a new mom and working to get in the best shape of her life, Jenner has never been happier. "Stormi has brought out a much softer side to Kylie," an insider told Us Weekly. "She's a very hands-on mom."

When Scott isn't busy performing or writing new music, he has also been a present father to their little girl.

The Kylie Cosmetics creator, 20, and the "Goosebumps" rapper, 25, are "in a very good place" in their relationship and are enjoying parenthood, the source said of the couple. While Jenner and Scott have no plans to tie the knot or move in together, "it wouldn't surprise anyone if Kylie gave Stormi another sibling very soon."

Jenner began dating Scott in April 2017, weeks after she called it quits with her on-again, off-again boyfriend of four years, Tyga.