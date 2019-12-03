Kylie Jenner Reveals Pink Bikini Video and Twitter Weighs in Immediately

Kylie Jenner recently revealed a new pink bikini in a video posted to social media, and Twitter began weighing in on it immediately. In a post on her Instagram Stories, Jenner showed off the outfit, which left very little to the imagination.

Over on Twitter, users have been commenting on the clip, with one person writing, “Goal: Kylie Jenners body.. but like naturally.” Another user quipped, “Not gonna lie, Kylie Jenner is ballin’.”

There have been some who’ve criticized Jenner for her post, with one writing, “Kylie Jenner’s last ig story really told me I was poor and ugly I hate life.”

Kylie Jenner really just popped out like that — brooke 🌹 (@snooksters4life) December 3, 2019

However, many have defended the beauty business mogul, with one supporter asserting, “Why there’s so many women trying to tear other women down it’s so sad, honestly if [Kylie Jenner] has a fake body or not nobody should care! Because she’s still f—ing stunning!”

The new post comes after it was reported that Jenner and singer/rapper Drake have had a romantic relationship, but things between the two of them have been “complicated.” According to Elle, a source close to the situation commented on Jenner’s post-Travis Scott love life, explaining that she and Drake are close, but due to his friendship with Scott, things between the pair are not so easily navigated.

“They have known each other and been friends for a very long time, and there has always been a spark there, but their situation is complicated and so is Kylie’s with Travis,” the source said.

“Drake and Kylie don’t want to jeopardize their friendship by crossing any major boundaries,” the source went on to say. “Drake doesn’t have any intention of taking on a fatherly role with Stormi, and he wants to have fun with Kylie with no strings attached and continue to have a friendship and be supportive of one another.”

The source then went on to say that “Drake has always had a thing for Kylie,” and that the feeling has always been “mutual.” The sourced continued: “They hang out here and there and have been more recently than in the past because Kylie is technically single right now, and the two of them live so close to each other.”

At this time, neither Jenner nor Drake appear to have publicly commented on the state of their relationship.