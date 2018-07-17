Kylie Jenner Over The Years

The Kylie Jenner we know today is a fashion guru and makeup mogul, but she wasn’t always.

Once upon a time, Kylie was just a regular California born and breed teenager who liked hanging out and goofing around with her friends.

It’s just that, her friends were (are) globally successful singers and actors.

There were no clothing lines or lip kits to promote. All Kylie had were the people closest to her and a cell phone to take Instagram pics.

With as much as we see of Kylie now, it’s nice to be reminded of the days before her break-up with Tyga, or even before the beginning of her relationship with Tyga.

Originally shared by People, below you’ll find a walk down memory lane of what Kylie Jenner used to look like over the early years of her time in the limelight.

As newly minted Internet mom, Kylie Jenner has really come into her own. Since she had Stormi at just 20 years old, she slipped easily back into her pre-pregnancy body, causing a stir of admiration amongst her followers.

However, she never gave up her penchant for the glamorous and expensive, as seen in her designer baby stroller. Today, Jenner is on the cover of Forbes for being one of the youngest people ever to approach billionaire status. At the end of the day, however, she’s just a normal 20 year old woman.

Pregnancy

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy a secret from start to finish. Of course, it still dominated celebrity news sites for months, but Jenner herself never even confirmed that she was pregnant until after she had given birth to her daughter, Stormi Webster.

She made up for it, however. Jenner ended her radio silence by giving fans a documentary-style home video documenting her entire pregnancy. After that, she resumed her prolific use of social media, filling it with pictures and videos of her newborn. She even stole the show from the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles when she dropped her video just before the Super Bowl began.

Sisters

Long before there was the Kendall + Kylie clothing line, there was just Kendall and Kylie the sisters.

If this throwback pic is to be believed, back in the day they were just two girls who dreamed of the hustle and bustle of Johnny Rockets.

As they’ve grown older and been pulled in different directions by different responsibilities, they’ve remained the closest of siblings.

Just the Girls

Not all of Kylie’s friends were superstars growing up.

Some of them were just normal girls who had neighboring lockers to her in school.

Interesting fact, one of Kylie’s gal-pals in the above pic actually went on to become a successful lifestyle and travel blogger.

BFF’s with Ariana Grande

While it’s true that not *all* of Kylie’s friends were huge stars, some of them still were.

Like her good friend, pop superstar Ariana Grande!

This picture is from when the girls hung out together at the Wango Tango music festival. Presumably, Ariana was performing and Kylie was there as BFF support.

“She Get It From Her Momma”

Kylie may not be the spitting image of her mom, Kris, but she’s exactly like her in many ways.

Specifically, she’s clearly got her mom’s strong work ethic and desire for hustle.

They say that “the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree” and 2013-Kylie looks very happy to be the apple of her mother’s eye in this pic.

BFF’s with… Selena Gomez

First, there was Ariana Grande, but then came another actress/pop-sensation… Selena Gomez!

Kylie was lucky enough to actually be friends with all the famous people she was a fan of.

In this pic, the two future pop-culture icons were still just two girls who ate delicious burgers for lunch and then again for dinner.

Outdoors Woman

Kylie didn’t spend all her time at burger joints and music festivals when she was younger.

Sometimes she got out and enjoyed the sunshine and fresh air.

In this pic with big sis Kendall, it looks like the girls and a couple of their friends might have been playing paintball or riding ATV’s, or both.

BFF’s with… Jaden Smith?

That’s right. It turns out that Kylie also hung out with Jaden Smith, son of Will Smith.

However, they weren’t just friends, they actually dated-ish briefly.

In an interview, Jaden once said about his relationship with Kylie, “She’s one of my best friends. It’s pretty awesome.”

A Little Princess and her Knight

Last, but certainly not least, we come to the most adorable Kylie throwback pic in existence.

This pic of little princess Kylie and her big brother Rob, who was clearly going through an Eminem phase, is maybe the cutest thing ever.

We’ve practically watched Kylie grow up right in front of our eyes, and it’s fascinating to see how far she’s come from the bright-eyed SoCal girl to the business mogul we know today.

Photo Credit: Getty / Frazer Harrison