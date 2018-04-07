Kylie Jenner Claims She ‘Needs to Lose 20 Pounds’

Nine weeks after giving birth to her daughter Stormi Webster, Kylie Jenner already has her fitness goals mapped out — lose 20 more pounds.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality took to Snapchat on Friday showing a video of her about to indulge in some fresh-baked dinner rolls.

“Yum!” Jenner wrote in a series of posts. “I need to lose 20 pounds, but this just looks too good!”

Jenner revealed in a Q&A session on Twitter back in March that the pregnancy caused her to gain 40 pounds, though she quickly deleted that comment.

While the makeup mogul hasn’t been shy about posting photos of little Stormi, she also hasn’t been quiet about her desire to get back to her pre-pregnancy figure. Jenner snapped a photo of herself in a waist trainer six weeks after giving birth back in March, a decision medical professionals are usually very against even if you haven’t had a child recently.

“A waist trainer is a very tight garment that can be clinched tighter and tighter to pull in the floating rib and anatomically compress,” Dr. Cynthia Robbins, a Texas-based OGBYN, told Us Weekly after looking at an image of Jenner wearing one. “This is worn higher, does not stabilize the pelvis and I feel puts harmful compression to the abdomen. It has a temporary result that is no different than anything too tight around skin.”

She continued, “After the delivery of a baby, the body has had ligaments and cartilage softened by a hormone named Relaxin. This hormone has been produced at the end of pregnancy to allow for structure shifting as the baby moves through the birth canal. I advise patients to wear a support wrap or belly wrap postpartum to stabilize the patient’s pelvis so that it is held in place and no longer shifts. This allows for early resumption of exercise and for earlier return to normal function and pre-pregnancy shape. This is a healthy way to quicken recovery.”

But that advice hasn’t stopped Jenner, nor has it slowed her down from posting photos of her “summer goals” with throwback photos of her from before the pregnancy.

A source told PEOPLE in late March that Jenner has already picked dup a rigorous workout plan.

“She’s focusing on getting her body back and also getting back to a comfortable weight aside from caring for Stormi,” the source said, adding that she “wasn’t the most comfortable while pregnant.”