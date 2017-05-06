Kylie Jenner Reveals Inside Look At Her Natural Hair In Snapchat Story

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner receives lots of attention for constantly changing up her style, from clothes to makeup to hairstyles. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently offered a rare glimpse of her natural hairstyle on Snapchat, leaving the wigs behind.

UP NEXT: Kylie Jenner Shimmies Down To Undies On Snapchat

Videos by PopCulture.com

The celebrity has rocked virtually every color of the rainbow on top of her head, from jet black to bleach blonde, occasionally donning pink, purple, and many other exotic colors.

When it came time to show her fans her new “glam room,” Jenner skipped all the formalities and wore her short, dark hair in a bun, telling fans, “My hair is just crazy.”

She showed fans the progress of the room with the caption, “glam room is ALMOST DONE.” as a friend of hers could be overheard saying, “This is insane,” most likely in regards to the extravagant choices of furniture.

The casual look inside Kylie’s come came at the end of an incredibly glamorous week, which kicked off with Kylie’s attendance at the annual Met Gala. Not only is the event attended by the hottest names in Hollywood, but it also offers celebrities the opportunity to show off their personal styles.

The attire at the annual event ranges from glamorous gowns to outfits that are downright bizarre.

This year, Kylie wore a shimmering and sparkling dress that was somewhat see-through. Kylie’s sister Kendall, however, was the talk of the town as she wore little more than a thong and a see-through dress, possibly showing off more skin than anyone else in attendance.

The Met Gala comes shortly after multiple sightings of Jenner cozying up to musician Travis Scott, who Jenner is rumored to be dating. Kylie recently split from musician Tyga, who she had been dating for two years.

MORE NEWS:

[H/T Daily Mail]