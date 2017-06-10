Kylie Jenner Shares Mirror Selfie Flaunting Toned Abs And Short Haircut

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared some new pics of her fit figure, as well as a new short hair ‘do. It appears the reality star can’t quite make up her mind about what kind of style she wants.
Kylie, who had been rocking long raven locks the days prior, posted a photo sporting a short bob and a skimpy white tank top which she hiked up for maximum exposure.
She wore a pair of sporty red sweatpants as she gave fans several glimpses into her day.
Another snap showed Kylie taking a selfie while driving, cupping one of her breasts and playing around with Snapchat’s bunny filter.
An Instagram photo posted later in the day showed the reality star sitting in an orange Lamborghini Aventador. Kylie kept the caption blank letting the picture speak for itself.
Thursday the reality star posted a risky picture while out celebrating the birthday of her best friend Anastassia Karanikolaou.
In the post they were all dolled up enjoying the night, but in one snap they were seen nearly kissing on the lips.