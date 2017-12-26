Source: Kylie Jenner ‘Looked Great’ at Family Christmas Eve Party

If you expected Kylie Jenner to skip out on her mom’s annual Christmas Eve extravaganza, you were dead wrong. Although the 20-year-old makeup mogul has been keeping a low profile in recent months following pregnancy reports, she was at Kris Jenner‘s Christmas party in full force.

Jenner did not appear in any photos from the bash shared by members of the KarJenner clan, but a source told PEOPLE that she was there celebrating away from the cameras.

“Kylie looked great but didn’t really draw any attention to her baby bump,” the source said. “She still acts like she wants to keep her pregnancy private.”

Meanwhile, her sister Khloé Kardashian, who confirmed her pregnancy with NBA player Tristan Thompson last week, flaunted her growing baby bump in a skin-tight sparkly body suit with a white fur coat.

“Khloé was beaming all night,” the insider said of the 33-year-old Revenge Body host. “She kept touching and showing off her cute baby belly.”

Kardashian showed off her bump on Instagram as well.

“Merry Christmas!! May you sparkle and shine this festive season, may all of your wishes and dreams come true. I pray that we all may feel this happiness all year round. God bless you!” she captioned a gallery of shots showing her touching her belly, adding the hashtag #BabyBump.

Jenner’s party also brought together siblings Kim Kardashian, who is expecting her and husband Kanye West’s third child via surrogate, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Other famous guests included West, Ryan Seacrest and Christina Aguilera. Kris appeared to be in a festive mood, dancing with Kim and Khloe and playing MC while Babyface, Toni Braxton and Brian McKnight performed.

“Everyone had the most amazing time,” the source tells PEOPLE. “Kris always throws the best parties. It was all gorgeous. There was no drama.”

As for Jenner, her attendance at the party shocked some fans who remembered that she didn’t appear on the Kardashian Christmas card at all this holiday. Some fans are speculating that Jenner will follow in Khloé’s footsteps and choose the somewhat underwhelming Instagram announcement when she reveals she’s pregnant. Others think she’s holding off to make the announcement on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. Others still think she could be making the announcement with LOVE magazine, since she recently appeared on its cover.

Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her and rapper boyfriend Travis Scott’s first child.