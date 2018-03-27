Peek Inside Kylie Jenner’s Opulent Living Room

It’s clear that Kylie Jenner has style, and that style extends to everything the reality personality is involved with, including her home.

The makeup mogul often shares the occasional snap of her California mansion’s decor on Snapchat, and the new mom gave fans another peek on Monday when she offered a glimpse of her newly-decorated living room.

While the luxurious space definitely isn’t meant for Jenner’s infant daughter, Stormi, the luxe location is perfect for the 20-year-old to relax after a long day.

Featuring a black marble fireplace with a full roaring fire, a white carpet, plush white couches and chairs and a grey suede ottoman, the room is perfect to kick back and relax while admiring the artistic touches Jenner has placed throughout.

The Daily Mail shares that the piece above Jenner’s fireplace is a signed Basquiat print of his work Hollywood Africans In front Of The Chinese Theater With Footprints Of Movie Stars.

The print is from a limited edition 1983 run of just 60 pieces, which are currently on sale for between $50,000 and $75,000.

Next to the fireplace, a circular mirror hangs on the wall above a gold table with gold drips running down to the floor. The piece is Melting Brass Hallway Table by Zhipeng Tan and has a price tag of $25,000.

As a finishing touch, on the glass, gold leaf-filled coffee table sits a Taschen book by photographer Bettina Rheims, which retails for $70.

While baby Stormi likely won’t be crawling around the living room anytime soon, the newborn’s nursery is the perfect place for her, with Jenner having shared several glimpses of her baby girl’s adorable bedroom.

The space features plenty of pink, including a giant pink heart on the wall filled with gold butterflies, along with a pink rug and toy mouse that appears to be filled with candy.

Sources told TMZ that Jenner stocked her daughter’s nursery with organic, eco-friendly and sustainable products and that any items with paint are chemical-free and anything wooden is from a sustainable supplier.

Naturally, Stormi is sleeping in luxury, with items reportedly including a $3,500 hand-finished Bancroft changing table and a $400 organic premium crib mattress from high-end baby store Petit Tresor in West Hollywood.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner