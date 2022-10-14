Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner Get 'Spooky' Together Going Green in a Bathtub

Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner are getting in the spooky spirit with Halloween right around the corner. The Rhode Beauty founder, 25, teased a Who's in My Bathroom appearance by the Kylie Cosmetics mogul, also 25, in a series of social media posts Thursday that featured the two friends getting all dolled up in full green body makeup to match their witchy costumes.

Bieber first teased she was ready to get into the Halloween spirit with a series of Instagram photos featuring her witch hat that she captioned, "SPOOKY SEASON COMMENCE." Her follow-up post took things to a whole new level of spooky, however, showing Jenner looking positively green in her witch costume as she reclined in Bieber's bathtub. Surrounded by Halloween decorations including a life-sized skeleton, Jenner cuddled up to her bony new friend for the shot.

Bieber didn't caption the post of Jenner, but her famous friends and family were quick to weigh in on the terrifying tableau. The Kardashians star's mother, Kris Jenner wrote, "OMG what's happening over there????" while big sister Khloé Kardashian echoed in the comments, "wtf is happening." Fellow model Ashley Graham asked meanwhile, "Did you loose [sic] the game?"

Kylie also shared more of the friends' costumed adventures, sharing a hilarious TikTok of the two friends out and about in their Wicked Witch costumes, featuring black tights and boots, tagging along on a pizza run with Hailey's husband, Justin Bieber, who appears to be dressed as a construction worker or crossing guard for his costume. In the video, Kylie wonders, "Why is everyone looking at us?" as Hailey answers, "I know. I feel like we're dressed so normal." The video continues as the trio gets their delicious-looking pizza and chows down in the car.

As for the purpose behind all these Halloween shenanigans, it appears Kylie is an upcoming guest on Hailey's popular YouTube series Who's in My Bathroom. Not only did the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum appear in Hailey's bathroom in the initial Instagram photo of her costume, Hailey also shared the photo to her Instagram Stories with the hashtag "#Whosinmybathroom" followed by Halloween-themed emojis. Fans were thrilled about the collab, with one commenting, "Omg recording with Kylie? Can't waaaait," and another chiming in enthusiastically, "WHO IS IN THE BATHROOM WITH KYLIE HALLOWEEN VERSION OMG I CAN'T WAIT!"