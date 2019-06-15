Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Pose in All Gold, and Fans Don’t Know What to Think

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner posed in gold from head to toe in a new Instagram post on Friday, and fans have mixed feelings about the look.

Kardashian and Jenner just launched their third product collaboration, and the announcement was luxurious. On Friday, Kardashian posted a photo of herself and her younger sister, both in gold bodysuits with gold jewelry, blond hair and, of course, immaculate makeup. They were lying together on a pink backdrop, Jenner’s head resting on her older sister’s midsection and Kardashian’s hand on Jenner’s thigh.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“KoKo Kollection launches TODAY!!!!!! 3pm today!!” Kardashian wrote.

Even Jenner’s nails were painted gold in the photo, which put the sister’s in a kind of yin-yang posture. For some fans, the pose was just a little too suggestive, especially considering that Kardashian and Jenner are sisters.

“That hand on Kylie’s thigh looks a bit off,” one person commented.

“Incest is huge right now. No one here is confundo?” another wrote.

Other fans felt that the overt display of wealth was a little much, even from a family known for their opulence. They mocked the Kardashian-Jenner family‘s flashy gold aesthetic, and even suggested that the photo was airbrushed, touched up or Photoshopped.

Still others went so far as to spam the comment section with unrelated statements, trying to use Kardashians’ public forum to draw attention to more pressing issues. More than a few commenters begged her to make a comment on the bloody protests in Sudan this weekend, whole others mentioned U.S. politics, environmental issues or other worthy causes.

In fairness to Kardashian, however, she has never been much of a political commentator. The 35-year-old is known and loved for giving fans an honest look at her life, whatever turns it might take. Many were excited to order this latest offering from the KoKo Kollection as soon as it was available. This is the third time Kardashian has collaborated on a product from her youngest sister‘s company Kylie Cosmetics.

Shortly before her makeup ad, Kardashian gave fans a fresh look at her parenting paradise with a photo of her daughter’s nursery. Baby True gets lavish treatment in an all-pink room, lined with cozy furniture, stuffed toys and soft colors. Pink curtains hang from a gold curtain rod, and out the window is a soothing view of lush greenery. The room is lit by a neon pink sign that reads “Baby Thompson.”

“One of my favorite places,” the reality star wrote with a double-heart emoji.

Kardashian’s newest product is available now through Kylie Cosmetics. Keeping Up with the Kardashians airs on Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on E!