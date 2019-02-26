Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Party Together in Midst of Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson Cheating Fallout

Kylie Jenner went out partying with her sister, Khloe Kardashian on Sunday, perhaps taking a side in the feud with her best friend Jordyn Woods.

Things have been tense in the Kardashian-Jenner family since Khloe’s breakup with Tristan Thompson. The NBA player was seen “all over” Woods, Jenner’s best friend since childhood. The family has kept relatively quiet on the scandal, but on Sunday Jenner may have showed whose side she is standing by when she and Kardashian went to an Oscars after-party together.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner posted a selfie video with her older sister on Snapchat. Then were in a car with Kourtney Kardashian in the back seat. She focused on her own face with an animated dog filter over it, mumbling the words to Lil Duval’s “Smile B—.” She panned to Khloe as Duval sang “I’m livin’ my best life.”

View this post on Instagram Kylie and the fam last night @khloekvideo A post shared by Kylie Jenner News (@kyliesnapchat) on Feb 25, 2019 at 8:43am PST

Many fans thought that the short clip was a big statement from Jenner, who has been caught in the middle of the a huge celebrity scandal. The make-up mogul has been inseparable from Woods for years. The two have lived together for a while, and even held a “commitment ceremony” for their friendship in Peru.

“I vow to always be there for you, through thick and thin. In this life and after,” Woods said in the ceremony, which aired as a part of the Life of Kylie spin-off.

“I promise to encourage you, inspire you, love you, through all the good and bad times,” Jenner promised in return.

In spite of the massive break between them, insiders say that the Kardashian-Jenner family does not expect Jenner to cut out her best friend entirely.

“Jordyn and Kylie are sisters and inseparable best friends,” a source told Us Weekly. “The family doesn’t expect them to not be friends anymore. Time will dictate what happens here.”

“Kylie is trying to get all the facts before she makes up her mind, but for now, Jordyn isn’t staying at Kylie’s. Kylie needs her space and also wants to respect her sister Khloé,” another source told Entertainment Tonight.

Still, for now, Woods is as much a pariah as Thompson himself. Khloe, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian all unfollowed Woods on Instagram this weekend — an important symbolic gesture for the family. It does not help that Woods is reportedly having trouble keeping her story straight as she does her best to apologize.

The cameras were reportedly rolling through the whole fiasco, so fans will get the full story soon enough on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.