Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian Joke About ‘Babies’ in New Video

Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are both reportedly pregnant, and the sisters sent rumors flying once again with a new YouTube video on Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics channel.

In the clip, the reality personalities try on the products from their collaboration for Kylie Cosmetics, In Love With the Koko, with Jenner sporting an oversized coat and Khloé wearing a black zip-up, both sisters rocking flowing blonde waves. While trying on the products, which include a set of lipsticks and a face palette,

“We created them. It’s our baby together, we have eight!” Kardashian says, with Jenner responding, “We have so many babies, who knew?”

While some are thinking the number eight could be a reference to the number of kids in the extended Kardashian family — Kim Kardashian West has two children, Kourtney Kardashian is a mom of three and brother Rob Kardashian has one daughter, which would mean babies from Kylie and Khloé would make eight kids in the family — the sisters could be also acknowledging their makeup collaborations with the comment.

The duo previously collaborated for a four-piece collection that featured three liquid lipsticks and one lip gloss, and the In Love With the Koko collection also includes three lipsticks and one gloss, making eight total products.

Both Kylie and Khloé are reportedly due in early 2018 — Kylie is reported to be expecting her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and Khloé is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

