Kylie Tops Kardashian-Jenner Clan With $386 Million Business Empire

A recent report has revealed that Kylie Jenner is the top money-maker in the Kardashian-Jenner clan, with her business empire being worth an estimated $386 million.

Additionally, The Daily Mail reports that her businesses could potentially reach a total value of $1 billion by the year 2022.

Maybe the largest part of what has driven Kylie’s entrepreneurial income is her Kylie Cosmetics brand.

Most well-known for producing lip-kits, the brand has earned a whopping $420 million since its launch just under two years ago.

It’s certainly a major accomplishment, especially considering that she is the youngest of the family at only 20 years old.

While she may be the top earner business-wise, it is surprising to know that Kylie does not top the list when it comes to net-worth.

Below, you’ll find a list of the Kardashian/Jenner family members and how much each one of individually worth.

Kim Kardashian / $175 million

Arguably the most famous member of the family, Kim Kardashian pulls in a net-worth of around $175 million, according to Time Money.

She’s built her wealth by taking on a number of projects, such as her KKW beauty line, her app, and by being an executive producer on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

In 2016, Kim came in at #47 on Forbes’ list of the year’s 100 highest-earning celebrities, having made an estimated $45.5 million.

Kylie Jenner / $50 million

As previously mentioned, Kylie’s business empire is worth an estimated $386 million, and could reach a worth of $1 billion in a few years.

However, the make-up mogul herself is personally worth about $50, which makes her the second-highest earner of all the Kardashian/Jenner children.

While her business endeavours are certainly important, her newest title is “mom,” as it has been widely reported that she recently gave birth to a daughter with her boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott.

Khloe Kardashian / $40 million

Khloe is the youngest the the three Kardashian sisters, and she is worth and estimated $40 million dollars.

In addition to Keeping Up With The Kardashians she has been on numerous other reality shows, most of which have been spin-offs of the main series.

She’s made quite a lot of her cash on public appearances, but she also has her own line of apparel, labeled Good American.

Kourtney Kardashian / $35 million

Kourtney Kardashian, the oldest sibling of the group, lands at number four on the list, with a net-worth of around $35 million.

She helps run the family clothing store, Dash, and, like Klhloe, has also appeared on other reality tv shows outside of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

To help boost her income, she does endorsements for various products on her social media sites.

Kendall Jenner / $18 million

Kendall Jenner may not top the Kardashian/Jenner list of biggest earners, but she is in the top three when it comes to working models.

Back in 2016, Forbes ranked Kendall at number three on their list of the highest paid model in world.

Currently, she has a net worth of around $18 million, which was brought in by her modeling work, as well as her apparel line with Kylie and other sponsorship contracts.

Rob Kardashian / $6 million

Rob Kardashian was a pretty controversial figure in 2017, after having a very public breakdown on social media and posting nude photos and text messages from his ex, Blac Chyna.

While he does have a designer sock company, Arthur George, and a men’s line with the Kardashian Kollection, which he curates with Scott Disick, many have wondered how much Rob’s net worth might actually be.

According to In Touch, Rob is worth about $6 million, as of July 2017.

Kris Jenner / $60 million

Not only is she the matriarch of the Karshian/Jenner clan, Kris Jenner is also the manager for all of her children.

Her net worth sits at about $60 million, with most of that having been made off of Keeping Up With The Kardashians and its various spin-offs, as well as a percentage of what her children make.

There’s no telling if she’ll manage her grandchildren when they become old enough to join in the family business, but by the end of 2018 the 62-year-old will have 11 of them.

Caitlyn Jenner / $100 million

Before coming out as a trans-woman in 2015, Caitlyn was Bruce Jenner, husband to Kris Jenner (until their 2014 divorce) and father to Kendall and Kylie.

She was a very well-accomplished athlete and gold-medal Olympian, who has made the majority of her wealth off of a lifetime of sports accolades, paid public appearances, and book royalties.

According to Express, as of 2018 Caitlyn’s net worth is valued at an estimated $100 million.

Kanye West / $145 million

While not *technically* a Kardashian or Jenner, Kanye West is married to Kim and that makes him family.

He’s also an incredibly successful rapper and hip-hop producer, albeit divisively so.

In the past, West infamously claimed that he was having financial toubles, but according to Yahoo! Finance, as of 2018, West is worth an estimated $145 million, which is not much less than his business mogul wife.