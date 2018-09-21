Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Stopped by Police After Leaving Nightclub

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods may have had a little too much fun during their night out on the town as part of Woods’ 21st birthday celebration. The two were pulled over by police on their way home from the club Thursday night.

Click here to see the video.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Woods documented the entire night on her Instagram Stories, starting at Poppy in West Hollywood with bottles of champagne and photos of Jordyn everywhere. Shortly afterward, she uploaded several videos of her and Jenner singing love ballads to each other in the back seat of a car.

In her final update of the night, she showed the flashing blue and red lights lit up through the rear window behind them. Woods said the officer was being a “hater” and that they got “pulled over.”

“But we didn’t drive. It’s OK,” Woods revealed, with Jenner cracking up laughing in the background.

Not only were the two celebrating Woods’ birthday, but also the launch of their new cosmetics collaboration line, Kylie x Jordyn. They even marketed the launch with a full-on photo shoot, complete with matching leotards and sparkly outfits.

The makeup collection, which is part of Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics empire, seems to embody their friendship, with shade names like “loyal,” “ride or die” and “sister.”

The two BFFs have been close for years, even before Jenner’s fame escalated her to an entirely new level. “She was there before I was Kylie Jenner,” the reality star once said about Woods.

The two are so close that they’re even living together, Jenner revealed earlier this summer. In a makeup tutorial video for Vogue, Jenner said that Woods helps with the business and that she even uses her as a test subject for new Kylie Cosmetics products.

“I test out most of my stuff on Jordyn because we live together. So I’m like, ‘Jordyn, I need you,’” Jenner said in the clip. “Everyone that comes in my house has tinted red arms from swatches and shadows.”

The news means that Jenner most likely does not live with boyfriend Travis Scott, with whom she welcomed daughter Stormi Webster in February. Even though the two don’t co-habitate, a source told Us Weekly that they have become closer since Stormi’s birth.

“It’s amazing how much Stormi has brought them together and brought the entire family together with Kylie and Travis. Kylie is loving being a mother,” a source told the magazine. “Stormi is the light of her life. Travis is a great dad — he’s doting on her and loves holding her. He’s been really supportive, wants to be there for all the milestones. He’s been moving work commitments to spend as much time as he can around Stormi.”