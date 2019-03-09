Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods Reportedly Reunite for First Time Since Tristan Thompson Scandal

Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods were spotted out together on Friday for the first time since the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

Jenner has kept quiet on her long-time best friend ever since Woods was seen “all over” Khloé Kardashian‘s boyfriend, Thompson. The drama has reportedly been painful for Jenner, who is trapped between two worlds, but as the healing process begins, she was apparently able to extend an olive branch. Witnesses told E! News that Jenner and Woods had breakfast together on Friday morning.

The bystanders saw Jenner and Woods sitting down to eat at Pedalers Fork, a well-known restaurant in Calabasas, California, on Friday morning. The childhood friends did not make a scene, according to witnesses.

“It seemed very casual and they both were having a discussion together while eating,” the source said.

This is the first time they have been seen together since other witnesses saw Woods at a party at Thompson’s house the weekend after Valentine’s Day. They claimed the 27-year-old NBA player was “all over” Woods, 21. This latest cheating scandal ultimately ended Thompson’s relationship with Kardashian.

Of course, this was hard for Jenner and Woods, who have been inseparable for years. The two even swore vows to each other in a kind of platonic wedding ceremony in one episode of The Life of Kylie, a Keeping Up With The Kardashians spinoff.

Woods told her side of the story last week in an interview on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk show. She said that many eye-witness reports from the party were exaggerated, though Thompson did kiss her as she prepared to leave his house. At first, Kardashian was outraged by the interview and tweeted that Woods was “the reason [her] family broke up.”

Kardashian softened the next day, though things are reportedly still icy between Woods and the family. Insiders told E! News that, no matter what happens, it looks like Woods will not get a career boost from the family again any time soon.

“[The Kardashians] will never work with [Jordyn] or have anything to do with her ever again,” they said. “They have done everything to help Jordyn be successful on her own. They feel she would be nothing without them. It’s such a betrayal for them.”

The whole ordeal was reportedly caught on camera, so fans can expect a more detailed account of the whole scandal in the next batch of episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.