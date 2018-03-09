Kylie Jenner Strikes a Pose For International Women’s Day

Kylie Jenner is celebrating her first International Women’s Day as a new mom with a stunning new photo.

The 20-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians cast member took to Instagram, as did sister Kim Kardashian, to post a photo of herself posing in a simple white tee and understated makeup for the day designed to celebrate women’s achievements and push for further equality.

“Women’s day,” she captioned the photo simply.

Fans had mixed reactions to Jenner’s sentiment being expressed with a photo of herself.

“Why don’t you do something for the good of womankind, like raising awareness to amazing women in the world or helping fix the pay gap instead of posting selfies and selling makeup?” one person asked.

“International Women’s Day and she posts…herself,” another added.

Regardless of the critics, the post was incredibly popular, racking up more than 1 million likes in less than 20 minutes.

Part of the love for Jenner’s photo probably comes from her recently private persona over the past nine or so months, during which she successfully hid her pregnancy with daughter Stormi Webster as well as her birth.

The Life of Kylie star only confirmed rumors she was expecting two days after giving birth to her and Travis Scott’s first daughter on Feb. 1.

Since then, she’s come back to social media to post a few photos of herself as well as photos of Stormi, even answering some fan questions on Twitter.

But her retreat from the spotlight wasn’t for nothing.

While announcing the birth of her daughter on Feb. 3, Jenner opened up about what led her to retreat from public life.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she wrote. “I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

“Pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I’ve had in my entire life and I’m actually going to miss it,” she continued. “I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could. My beautiful and healthy baby girl arrived February 1st and I just couldn’t wait to share this blessing. I’ve never felt love and happiness like this I could burst! Thank you for understanding,” she added.