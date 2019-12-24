Kylie Jenner, Sofia Richie and Friends All Slip Into Santa Onesies for ‘Santa’s Babies’ Photo

Kylie Jenner and friends are getting into the Christmas spirit. The 22-year-old cosmetics mogul shared a photo to Instagram with her and a quartet of friends cuddling on a chair wearing Santa onesies. Joining Jenner were Anastasia Karanikolaou, Victoria Villarroel, Yris Palmer and Sofia Richie.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie ✨ (@kyliejenner) on Dec 23, 2019 at 4:33pm PST

For the caption, Jenner simply wrote “Santa’s Babies,” along with a Santa Claus emoji and a black heart, for good measure. Naturally, members of Jenner’s rabid fanbase were quick to comment on the festive photo.

Along with the usual flurry of heart emojis, one commenter labeled the photo “Mean Girls 2019.” Another left a message reading “Happy holidays babes,” while another asked simply, “Isn’t Kylie the cutest?”

It’s a better end to December than a beginning for Jenner, who found herself in hot water after promoting a Cyber Monday sale for her cosmetics line. While a social post from the mogul herself promised 30 percent off certain products, none of those discounted items were available to buy in stores.

Jenner started the business in 2015 after the release of a liquid lipstick and lip liner set. In the nearly five years that have followed, her company has soared in profits, and in March of this year, the Kylie Cosmetics line had a value of $900 million. She has since sold 51 percent ownership stake of the company, bringing in $600 million as a result. The decision helped make her the wealthiest member of the Kardashian/Jenner clan, as well as the world’s youngest self-made billionaire.

The mogul’s 22-month-old daughter, Stormi, also got quite the early Christmas gift from her grandmother, Kris. Earlier this week, Jenner revealed in a video that Stormi had gotten a two-story playhouse, complete with a balcony, a doorbell, and even air conditioning.

Though Stormi’s father, musician Travis Scott, and Jenner split up in October, the two are still planning to spend the holidays together as part of their co-parenting agreement.

“I think that they are just really close friends and co-parenting amazingly,” said Jenner’s sister, Kim Kardashian, as a guest on The Ellen Degeneres Show. “The big ring, definitely they’re not engaged, and I think she’s wearing it on a different finger. I think she bought that herself. I don’t know the status, if they’re together or not, I don’t think they are.”