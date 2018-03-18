Kylie Jenner Is ‘Starry-Eyed’ in New Sizzling Snapshot

After posting a photo of herself and best friend Jordyn Woods posing in a hot tub on Saturday night, Kylie Jenner hopped back on Instagram to post one more photo of herself.

Captioning the image with the starry-eyed emoji, the reality star took to Instagram to show off her sparkling diamond earrings as she relaxed in her bathing suit.

Just like in the photo with Woods, Jenner tagged photographer RAYSCORRUPTEDMIND, who has taken photos of Jenner’s daughter Stormi and boyfriend Travis Scott in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old mother and reality television personality had an eventful week prior to her hot tub lounging. On Sunday she answered some fan questions in a Q&A segment regarding her pregnancy, which she kept secret until after Stormi was born in early February.

“I wasn’t afraid! & you shouldn’t be either. We were made for this,” Jenner wrote to one fan who was nervous about being giving birth.

She also told fans that she didn’t experience much of a downside to being pregnant other than not being able to eat sushi for nine months.

“There really was no worst part! probably not being able to eat sushi lol,” she tweeted. “I had such a perfect experience.”

Jenner also confused many fans with potentially contradicting comments about Scott. During the Q&A segment she called the rapper “the best” when it came to being a father and being around the house despite working on his budding music career. However, on Thursday she took to Instagram and posted a photo of herself wearing one of the lipstick shades in her cosmetic line titled “Boy Bye.”

This led to speculation that her relationship to Scott could potentially be in trouble.

A report regarding Jenner’s parenting style also dropped this week, as a source told US Weekly that she is a “germaphobe” when it comes to letting anyone near Stormi.

“You have to go to her house to visit,” the source said. “She’s being very careful about keeping the baby healthy and indoors.”

Jenner also found herself earning social media backlash multiple times this week, first when she referred to her new Ferrari as “My Main Girl,” leading to fans chastising her for having a car clearly not safe to put an infant in.

She also got called out from some of the names of blushes in her Kylie Cosmetics line, which include some lewd titles like “Hot and Bothered,” “X Rated,” “Barely Legal” and “Virginity.” Jenner opted not to respond to the critics.