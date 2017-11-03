Kylie Jenner Hides Stomach Again in New Instagram Video

Kylie Jenner fueled pregnancy rumors once again with her latest Instagram video, which sees the makeup mogul delivering a special holiday announcement regarding her brand, Kylie Cosmetics.

In the video, Jenner tells fans that Kylie Cosmetics will be launching pop-up shops at seven Topshop locations across the country for the holidays.

Throughout the clip, Jenner is filmed from the chest up, continuing the 20-year-old’s recent habit of hiding her stomach in all her social media posts, leading fans to increasingly believe the rumors that the reality personality is pregnant with her first child.

There’s also no telling when the clip was actually filmed, as Jenner has likely known for some time that her brand would be launching the shops.

Jenner is reportedly pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Travis Scott, and the pair is allegedly expecting a baby girl next year. Fans recently speculated that Jenner was shooting a pregnancy reveal when she shared an Instagram of her hand decked out in pink butterfly jewelry and pink nail polish.

“Shoot day,” Jenner wrote with a pink heart emoji.

💞 shoot day A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Nov 1, 2017 at 12:47pm PDT

Along with Jenner, her sister Khloe Kardashian is rumored to be pregnant with her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, and sister Kim Kardashian West is expecting her third child via surrogate with husband Kanye West.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kyliejenner