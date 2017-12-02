Kylie Jenner Hides Possible Baby Bump in Risque Photo

Kylie Jenner kept the rumor mill running overnight after a risqué post on Instagram yesterday.

posted some exclusive polaroids on The Kylie Jenner Official App from the past few years.. A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 1, 2017 at 4:30pm PST

The photos shows Jenner posing outdoors, wearing nothing but a long white cloth she has clutched to her front. Many are wondering if it’s not there to hide the signs of pregnancy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Jenner has been fielding rumors of pregnancy for some time now. Many believe she’s been pregnant since May, and producers are withholding the reveal for the mid-season finale of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Jenner is careful to toe the line — never confirming nor denying what people say on the matter.

Yesterday’s photo came with the caption: “posted some exclusive polaroids on The Kylie Jenner Official App from the past few years..” This serves as more brilliant misdirection. By “the past few years,” Jenner could mean any time.

However, if this particular photo is recent, it could be another hint about the newest member of the Kardashian clan. While the family knows how to market and monetize their personal lives, we will have to wait for confirmation of her pregnancy.